Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 08:10 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a suitable deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 10,000 on the OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB) model.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 with Citibank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank Cards.
The OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB) Haze Blue variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 43,999 (MRP: Rs. 53,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 by making payment through Citibank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Bank Cards.
You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 12,600. Notably, the deal will end tonight.
The OnePlus 7T Pro offers a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OnePlus 7T Pro has a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 7T Pro (Haze Blue variant) is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,085mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
