If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a suitable deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 10,000 on the OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 with Citibank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB) Haze Blue variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 43,999 (MRP: Rs. 53,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 by making payment through Citibank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Bank Cards. You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 12,600. Notably, the deal will end tonight.

Design and display OnePlus 7T Pro: At a glance

The OnePlus 7T Pro offers a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information OnePlus 7T Pro sports a 48MP triple rear camera system

The OnePlus 7T Pro has a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood