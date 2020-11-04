If you are planning to own an affordable smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the OPPO A5 2020 (3GB/64GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer, a discount of Rs. 1,500 with select bank cards, and an extra Rs. 500 seller discount.

Details Everything to know about the deal

OPPO A5 2020 (3GB/64GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 9,990 (MRP: Rs. 14,990). You can avail a discount of Rs. 1,500 by making payment through Citibank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Cards. You can also avail up to Rs. 9,000 off by exchanging an old smartphone and an extra discount of Rs. 500 when you buy the handset from seller Appario Retail.

Design and display OPPO A5 2020: At a glance

The OPPO A5 2020 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes in Mirror Black and Dazzling White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A5 2020 has a quad rear camera system comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood