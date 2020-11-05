If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Vivo X50 (8GB/128GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer with an extra Rs. 3,000 off and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with SBI Bank Credit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Vivo X50 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 34,990 (MRP: Rs. 39,990). You can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through SBI Bank Credit Cards. You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring the cost down by up to Rs. 15,500 (including Rs. 3,000 extra off). Notably, the deal will end tonight.

Design and display Vivo X50: At a glance

The Vivo X50 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset has a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is offered in Glaze Black and Frost Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X50 bears a quad rear camera unit that comprises a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.5) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood