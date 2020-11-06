Flipkart is all set to kick off its Big Diwali Sale from November 8. Under the sale, which will end on November 13, the e-commerce giant will offer attractive discounts on a range of products including some of the best-selling smartphones. Exchange benefits, no-cost EMI options, and 10% discount with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Citibank, and Kotak Bank Cards will also be available.

Deal #1 OPPO A53

In the sale, OPPO A53 will be available at Rs. 12,990 (MRP: Rs. 15,990). The phone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it houses a Snapdragon 460 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information What is the camera like on the OPPO A53?

The OPPO A53 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Deal #2 Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be up for grabs at Rs. 13,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999). The handset has a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. At the heart, it has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information Realme Narzo 20 Pro offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The Narzo 20 Pro has a quad rear camera system that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) camera.

Deal #3 Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T will be listed at Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999) along with an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange. It offers a premium metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and a 144Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen. The handset packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Mi 10T features a versatile triple rear camera unit

The Mi 10T has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Deal #4 Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ will be available at Rs. 59,999 (MRP: Rs. 85,000). It has metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, an IP68 build quality, a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen, and a built-in S Pen. Under the hood, the handset packs an Exynos 9825 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy Note10+ offers flagship camera performance