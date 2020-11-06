If you are planning to own a flagship iPhone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 26,601 on the iPhone 11 Pro (64GB storage model). To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 with American Express and RBL Bank Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) model is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 79,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,06,600). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 by making payment through American Express or RBL Bank Cards. You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring the cost down by up to Rs. 14,100 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 60,899.

Design and display Apple iPhone 11 Pro: At a glance

The iPhone 11 Pro offers a metal-glass body with a wide display notch and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset sports a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a Face ID biometric setup. It is offered in Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Matte, and Midnight Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 11 Pro bears a triple rear camera unit that consists of a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood