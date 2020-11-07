If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a suitable deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Vivo V20 SE (8GB/128GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing up to Rs. 1,500 with select bank cards and an attractive exchange offer with an extra Rs. 2,000 off. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Vivo V20 SE (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 20,990 (MRP: Rs. 24,990). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through Axis, ICICI, or Kotak Bank Cards. You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 16,100, which includes the extra Rs. 2,000 off.

Design and display Vivo V20 SE: At a glance

The Vivo V20 SE features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner. On Flipkart, it is available in Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 SE has a triple rear camera module that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood