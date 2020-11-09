If you are planning to own a good mid-range smartphone, this might interest you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,500 on the Samsung Galaxy F41 (6GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing up to Rs. 1,500 off on select bank cards and an attractive exchange offer.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Samsung Galaxy F41 (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 16,499 (MRP: Rs. 20,999). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, or Citibank cards. Additionally, you can exchange your old smartphone to bring the cost down by up to Rs. 14,600, depending on the model you exchange.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy F41: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy F41 features a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Fusion Black, Fusion Blue, and Fusion Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy F41 sports a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood