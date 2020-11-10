Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 05:29 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Mi 10T (6GB/128GB) model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer with extra Rs. 2,000 off and a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on select bank cards.
The Mi 10T (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through ICICI, Axis, Kotak, or Citibank Cards.
Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring the cost down by up to Rs. 16,100 (including extra Rs. 2,000 off).
The Mi 10T offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options.
The Mi 10T bears a triple rear camera unit that consists of a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it packs a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Mi 10T draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Love Business news?
Subscribe to stay updated.