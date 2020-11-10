If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Mi 10T (6GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer with extra Rs. 2,000 off and a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on select bank cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Mi 10T (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through ICICI, Axis, Kotak, or Citibank Cards. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring the cost down by up to Rs. 16,100 (including extra Rs. 2,000 off).

Design and display Mi 10T: At a glance

The Mi 10T offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T bears a triple rear camera unit that consists of a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it packs a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood