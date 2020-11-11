Online news portals and content providers, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, will now be regulated by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, a notification issued on Wednesday read. As per the notice, President Ram Nath Kovind signed an order amending the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961. Till now, no laws or body looked over the digital content. Here are more details.

Details Earlier, I&B Ministry hinted it might regulate OTT content

The government's move is likely to miff creators, who were till now not worried about censorship. However, of late, there has been a growing concern about digital content, with many seeking a regulation. It was claimed that creators get away with "vulgar content." Last year, the I&B Ministry hinted that OTT platforms must also be regulated, just like print, electronic media, and movies.

Notification Notification signed by President Kovind issued on Monday

The notification signed by President Kovind was issued on Monday. "In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in the second schedule under the heading 'Ministry of Information and Broadcasting' after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely: Films and audio-visual programs...by online content providers; news and current affairs content on online platforms," read the order.

Twitter Post Here is the notification issued by the government

Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules amended to include Digital/Online Media [Films and Audio-Visual programmes ,News and current affairs content] under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. #GazetteUpdates https://t.co/JKwWvr1pCk pic.twitter.com/RVVb1YUAsj — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 11, 2020

Details Streaming platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, ALTBalaji brought under I&B Ministry

The latest notification effectively brings OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ALTBalaji, ZEE5, etc. as well as online news portals under the ambit of the I&B Ministry, currently led by Prakash Javadekar. Over the past couple of years, there have been concerns that content offered on such portals wasn't regulated in any manner since they didn't come under any ministry.

SC's notices SC sought Centre's response on regulating OTT platforms

Interestingly, the notification from the government comes days after the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre on a PIL for regulating OTT platforms by an autonomous body in India. A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian had issued notices to the Centre, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and the Internet and Mobile Association of India.

The need There must be some regulation on OTT platforms: Javadekar

In fact, last year, Javadekar had said that there must be some regulation on OTT platforms, similar to those that apply to print and electronic media and films. "I have sought suggestions on how to deal with this...who should monitor, who should regulate," he said at the time. However, he added that the government would not take any steps that may curb media freedom.

Self-regulation code I&B Ministry refused to support self-regulation code floated by IAMAI

In September, 15 video-streaming platforms signed a universal code of self-regulation under the aegis of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). However, the I&B Ministry refused to support this and informed IAMAI the code didn't have a list of prohibited content. It also said the code has a conflict of interest in terms of the Advisory Panel that deals with complaints and appeals.

Details Autonomous bodies that take care of films, print/electronic media