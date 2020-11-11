If you are planning to own a good mid-range smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the POCO X3 (6GB/64GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with select bank cards. Here are the details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The POCO X3 (6GB/64GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 19,999). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making the payment through ICICI, Axis, Kotak Bank, or Citibank cards. You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring the cost down by up to Rs. 14,600, which includes a special discount of Rs. 500.

Design and display POCO X3: At a glance

The POCO X3 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray color options.

Information POCO X3 has a 64MP quad rear camera unit

The POCO X3 sports a quad rear camera system including a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood