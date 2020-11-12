Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 05:54 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own an affordable smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 4,300 for the Nokia 5.3 (6GB/64GB) model.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer, an extra Rs. 1,000 off with a coupon, and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with SBI Credit Cards.
The Nokia 5.3 (6GB/64GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 13,999 (MRP: Rs. 18,299). You can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through SBI Credit Cards and an extra Rs. 1,000 off with a coupon available on the product page.
You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,200.
The Nokia 5.3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The device sports a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal color options.
The Nokia 5.3 bears a quad rear camera unit that comprises a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Nokia 5.3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 as part of the Android One program, and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
