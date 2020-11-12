If you are planning to own an affordable smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 4,300 for the Nokia 5.3 (6GB/64GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer, an extra Rs. 1,000 off with a coupon, and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with SBI Credit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Nokia 5.3 (6GB/64GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 13,999 (MRP: Rs. 18,299). You can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through SBI Credit Cards and an extra Rs. 1,000 off with a coupon available on the product page. You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,200.

Design and display Nokia 5.3: At a glance

The Nokia 5.3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The device sports a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal color options.

Information Nokia 5.3 has a 13MP quad rear camera setup

The Nokia 5.3 bears a quad rear camera unit that comprises a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood