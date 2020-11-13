Last updated on Nov 13, 2020, 12:29 pm
Written byNewsBytes Desk
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries announced on Thursday that it would contribute up to $50 million in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which was established by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates in 2015.
The investment will be made in tranches, spread over the next eight-ten years, Reliance Industries Limited said.
This money amounts to 5.75% of the size of the fund projected at present.
Here's more.
RIL has forged a definitive agreement for making the contribution, RIL said in an exchange filing yesterday.
The company underscored that the investment will need approval from the Reserve Bank of India. It was claimed that none of RIL's promoter or promoter group or group companies have shown any interest in the transaction.
This investment is highly relevant for India, RIL added.
