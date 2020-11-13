If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 13,001 on the Samsung Galaxy A70s (6GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on select bank cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy A70s (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 17,999 (MRP: Rs. 31,000). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through ICICI, Axis, Kotak, or Citibank Cards. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring the cost down by up to Rs. 14,600. Notably, the deal will end tonight.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A70s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A70s features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A70s has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood