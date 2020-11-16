If you are planning to own a budget-friendly smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the OPPO Reno2 F (6GB/256GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on the HDFC Credit Card. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The OPPO Reno2 F (6GB/256GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 16,990 (MRP: Rs. 19,990). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 by making the payment through HDFC Bank Credit Card. Additionally, you can also exchange your old smartphone to bring the cost down to Rs. 15,100.

Design and display OPPO Reno2 F: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OPPO Reno2 F offers a metal glass body with an edge-to-edge screen and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. It has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Further, it is offered in Sky White and Lake Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno2 F sports a quad rear camera that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it houses a motorized 16MP (f/2.0) pop-up selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood