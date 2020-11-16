Last updated on Nov 16, 2020, 02:50 pm
Shubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a budget-friendly smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the OPPO Reno2 F (6GB/256GB) model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on the HDFC Credit Card.
Here are more details.
The OPPO Reno2 F (6GB/256GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 16,990 (MRP: Rs. 19,990). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 by making the payment through HDFC Bank Credit Card.
Additionally, you can also exchange your old smartphone to bring the cost down to Rs. 15,100.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OPPO Reno2 F offers a metal glass body with an edge-to-edge screen and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.
It has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an under-display fingerprint scanner.
Further, it is offered in Sky White and Lake Green color options.
The OPPO Reno2 F sports a quad rear camera that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it houses a motorized 16MP (f/2.0) pop-up selfie snapper.
The OPPO Reno2 F is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.
As for connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
