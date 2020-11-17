If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 7,000 on the OPPO Reno3 Pro (8GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The OPPO Reno3 Pro (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 25,990 (MRP: Rs. 32,990). You can avail 5% unlimited cashback on making payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,100 (depending on the model).

Design and display OPPO Reno3 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Reno3 Pro features a plastic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie cameras and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno3 Pro has a quad rear camera unit including a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a dual-lens setup which consists of a 44MP (f/2.4) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.

Internals Under the hood