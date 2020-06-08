Government jobs are a dream for many and are the most preferred career option for a lot of youngsters in the country. While there are a number of government job posts, Income Tax Inspector is one of the most popular and prestigious ones offered through the SSC CGL Exam. If you want to become an Income Tax Inspector, here's everything you should know.

About Income Tax Inspector is a Group-C post in CBDT

Income Tax Inspector is a post offered through Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (SSC-CGL) Examination. SSC-CGL is conducted for recruitment of Group-B and Group-C Officers in various ministries and central government departments. Income Tax Inspector is a Group-C post in the Central Board of Direct Taxes, which works for the collection of Direct Taxes like income tax, corporate tax, wealth tax, etc.

Selection The selection process for SSC CGL Income Tax Inspector

In order to be selected for the Income Tax Inspector post, candidates must qualify for and clear the cutoffs for three tiers of SSC-CGL: Tier-1 (Prelims), Tier-2 (Mains), and Tier-3 (Descriptive Test). The cut-off for the post of an Income Tax Inspector is generally high as it is a preferred and lucrative job. However, recruitment also depends on the number of vacancies available.

Eligibility Eligibility criteria for appearing for SSC CGL Examination

The minimum education qualification required for appearing for the SSC CGL Examination is a graduation degree (in any discipline). Also, the age required to apply for the post of an Income Tax Inspector through SSC CGL is 21 years, while the maximum age limit is 27 years. Candidates are also required to fulfill the minimum physical stature and fitness requirements.

Selected candidates are also required to undergo training

Candidates selected for the Income Tax Inspector post are also required to undergo training for a duration of 12 weeks. Their training sessions are conducted at the Direct Taxes Regional Training Institute (DTRTI) in the concerned region where they have been allotted to. Candidates are trained and are given exposure to various tax laws, administrative procedures, investigation skills, etc.

Details What are the duties of an Income Tax Inspector?