Choosing a career path after Class-12 can be quite confusing, but selecting the right one is crucial. Before deciding on their next career move, students should be aware of the options available to make an informed decision. Professional courses are a great way to direct one's career towards a specific field based on their interests and capabilities. Here are some popular professional courses.

#1 Engineering and architecture courses for science students

In India, engineering is the most sought-after professional course among non-medical science students after Class-12. It is a broad field and has branches like electrical, civil, mechanical, computer science, electronics and communication, etc. to choose from as per one's interests. Architecture, which deals with planning, design, and construction of buildings and other structures, is another good professional course students can pursue after passing Class-12.

#2 MBBS, BDS, and other related courses for PCB students

Coming to popular professional courses after completing Class-12 in the medical (PCB) science stream, the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degrees are the most sought-after ones. Apart from these, other job-oriented professional degrees include Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) and Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT). One can also pursue professional courses in the field of nursing.

#3 Chartered Accountancy is another sought-after professional course

Chartered Accountancy (CA) is another professional course students can pursue. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) provides the three-level CA program comprising Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses. The minimum eligibility to enroll for the entry-level CA Foundation course is 10+2 examination (in any stream). Other professional courses in related fields include actuarial science, Cost & Management Accountancy (CMA), and Company Secretaryship (CS).

#4 Law is another popular professional course

Law is an evergreen professional course; lately, law courses have also been gaining popularity as a viable career-oriented course among students after Class-12. While students can't pursue the Bachelor of Law (LLB) course without an undergraduate degree, candidates who are interested in pursuing the legal degree after passing Class-12 can opt for the five-year integrated degrees such as BA+LLB, BSc+LLB, BBA+LLB, and BCom+LLB.

#5 Journalism and other interesting professional course options