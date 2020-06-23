After Class-12, students today have a plethora of courses offered in various interesting fields to choose from. One such exciting field is actuarial science, which has been gaining popularity in recent years as it offers lucrative career options. Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) is an entrance exam for candidates interested in becoming actuaries in India. Here are some tips to prepare for ACET.

Details A little about the ACET entrance exam

ACET is conducted by the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) for granting candidates admission to the student membership of the actuaries' professional course. Students who have completed Class-12 (or equivalent) with English as one of the subjects are eligible for ACET. The test is conducted online at exam centers across the country; it comprises of two papers: mathematics and statistics.

#1 Know about the exam and syllabus; plan your study

ACET aspirants must first know about the test and analyze its syllabus. It tests one's knowledge of maths and statistics; students should plan and allot equal time to both. Most topics are based on Class-11 and Class-12 concepts. They should start their preparation as early as possible and dedicate enough time to it. They should create a daily study schedule and adhere to it.

#2 Focus more on conceptual understanding; regular revision is essential

While preparing for ACET, aspirants should go through their textbooks/study material thoroughly to improve their conceptual understanding of the subjects. They should focus more on understanding the concepts rather than just memorizing blindly. They should also revise concepts and practice ACET-format problems regularly to improve their performance. They can take the help of question banks, practice tests, and previous papers to solve various problems.

#3 Collect good books useful for ACET preparation

Aspirants should also collect good reference books/study material that can help them in preparing for ACET. Some of the popular books for ACET preparation include: TOMATO (Test of Mathematics at the 10+2 Level) by Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), ACTED Study Material - FAC and STATS PACK by Actuarial Education Company, and Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by Abhijit Guha among others.

#4 Do not ignore mock tests