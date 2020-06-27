Master of Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most sought-after post-graduate courses in the country. Choosing the right college for pursuing MBA could be daunting for many but it is a crucial step in a student's career path. Students need to research colleges and consider several factors before zeroing in on one. Here are a few tips to choose the right MBA college.

#1 Check for the programmes offered and consider your eligibility

While selecting a college, one must check for MBA programmes offered by different management colleges and narrow down those offering courses/specializations they are interested in. Also, different colleges have different admission procedures and requirements. While some admit students on the basis of performance in management entrance exams, some offer admissions on merit basis. Candidates must prepare a list of colleges considering these two factors.

#2 Consider the ranking and affiliation of the college

Candidates must also consider rankings of the colleges they are interested in. Students can check the rankings given by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) launched by the Human Resource Development Ministry, Outlook, India Today among others. College standards can also be known by accreditations granted by higher education accreditation boards. Also, they should check whether the institutes are autonomous or affiliated to universities.

#3 Course fee is one of the important factors to consider

One of the most important factors to consider while selecting a college is the course fee. Students should compare fee structures, advantages, disadvantages, and ROI (Return on Investment) of different colleges. However, it shouldn't be the deciding factor. Even if the fee is high at a college, students can opt for an education loan to pursue MBA, but only if the ROI is good.

#4 It is essential to also consider the placement records

Students should also check the placement records of the management institutes before finalizing their decision. They can ask the college for placement records, average salary, placement percentage, sectors of recruitment, names of the companies coming for campus recruitment, etc. One can also get in touch with current students or those who have been previously recruited from that college to get a better idea.

#5 Last but not least, infrastructure and teacher-student ratio