SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test), administered by the College Board, is a standardized test used for college admissions in the US. Indian students who have completed 12 years of school education from recognized boards can take SAT for admission to different colleges in the US. SAT tests the mathematical, writing, and reading skills of the candidates. Here are some useful YouTube Channels for SAT preparation.

#1 SuperTutorTV is one of the most popular YouTube Channels

SuperTutorTV is one of the most preferred YouTube Channels to prepare for the SAT. It is run by SuperTutorTV, a popular online resource for high school students for online tutoring and test preparation. The YouTube Channel has a great collection of videos related to SAT preparation and also offers tips, tricks, strategies, and top scorers' advice apart from college admission tips.

#2 Magoosh SAT & ACT YouTube Channel

Magoosh SAT & ACT, which is run by leading online test preparation company Magoosh, is another good YouTube Channel for aspirants to prepare for SAT (and ACT). It has videos offering tips, tricks, and preparation strategies for SAT Reading and SAT Math; it also offers videos on SAT Math practice problems concept-wise, last-minute preparation tips and other useful resources.

#3 Khan Academy and its SAT prep-dedicated YouTube Channel

The YouTube Channel of Khan Academy, which is one of the most popular and preferred online learning platforms, also offers many useful videos and live sessions to prepare for SAT. Khan Academy also has a YouTube Channel dedicated to SAT preparation - Khan Academy SAT - where it offers concept-wise video lessons for Reading, Writing, and Math, preparation tips, test practice videos, etc.

#4 Kaplan SAT & ACT Prep YouTube Channel

Kaplan is another popular online education company that offers a number of useful videos for SAT preparation on its YouTube Channel - Kaplan SAT & ACT Prep. It has a great collection of hundreds of useful videos for SAT Math, Reading, and Writing, covering test preparation strategies, practice questions, career tips and advice, and other study resources.

#5: The College Board YouTube Channel