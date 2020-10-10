The University of Delhi has released its 2020 cut-off list for undergraduate admissions. The Lady Shri Ram College for Women has pegged the score at 100% for three Honors courses for the general category. The first cut-off list has been released for the nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats across 90 DU colleges, up for grabs when the admission process commences from October 12.

Information LSR Economics, Political Science, Psychology score soars to 100%

LSR has declared a 100% cut-off for B.A (Hons) Economics, B.A (Hons) Political Science, and B.A (Hons) Psychology. Notably, the cut-off for the Economics and Political Science courses at LSR was closed at 98% in 2019.

KMC 99% cut-off for Political Science at KMC

Kirori Mal College has declared the highest cut-off of 99% for B.A (Hons) Political Science, up by 3% compared to the previous year. The second-highest cut-off of 98.75% was for B.Com Honors, compared to 97.75% the previous year. The score for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics has been declared as 98.25%, while the B.A (Hons) Economics cut-off is 98.5%.

Information At CVS, 96.5% cut-off for B.Com Honors, Economics, English

The highest cut-off at the College of Vocational Studies closed at 96.5% for B.Com Honors, B.A (Hons) Economics, and B.A (Hons) English, for the general category. The score for B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science and B.A (Hons) History is 92.5% and 92% respectively.

Zakir Hussain 97% for Economics at Zakir Hussain, up by 9 points

Zakir Hussain Delhi College recorded the highest cut-off of 97% for Economics + Political Science, History + Philosophy, History + Political Science, B.A (Hons) Economics, B.A (Hons) Psychology, B.Com, and B.Com (Hons). Interestingly, the cut-off for Economics has increased by 9% this year. The cut-off for Political Science + Economics has also risen by 8% compared to the previous year.

Information Zakir Hussain second-highest cut-off at 96%

The second-highest cut-off at Zakir Hussain Delhi College — 96% — is for Economics + Mathematics, B.A (Hons) English, B.A (Hons) Political Science, B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, B.Sc (Hons) Electronics, and B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics.

SRCC 99.5% cut-off at SRCC for B.Com (Hons): Report

Citing reliable sources, The Quint reported that the first cut-off has closed at 99.5% for B.Com (Hons) at the Shri Ram College of Commerce, up by 1% from 98.5% the previous year. Further, the sources told the publication that the cut-off for the Economics course has been closed at 99%, compared to 98.75% the previous year.

Information Statistics and Economics cut-off at 97% at Ramanujan