Shut for months, due to coronavirus outbreak, the higher educational institutions could be re-opened soon, as the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday issued guidelines for the same. Only the institutions that are outside containment zones will be allowed to function, UGC said. Moreover, the re-opening will happen in phases, with classes for research students beginning first, followed by masters and final-year undergraduate students.

Guidelines Not all students can attend classes at once: UGC

As per UGC guidelines, at any given time, the number of students attending classes on campus should not exceed half of the total student strength. The regulator also suggested extending teaching hours and a six-day schedule to ensure social distancing guidelines are respected. The elementary guidelines like wearing a mask, disinfecting the premises, and screening staff and students were also mentioned.

Guidelines Vice-Chancellors can decide about centrally-funded institutions

The guidelines allowed Vice-Chancellors to decide whether centrally-run higher education institutions shall resume operations. The decision concerning state universities and colleges were left to respective state governments "The directions, instructions, guidelines and orders issued by the Central and State Government concerned regarding safety and health in view of COVID-19 must be fully abided by the higher education institutions," read the guidelines.

Details Set up isolation, quarantine facilities inside campus: UGC

UGC asked the institutions to tweak their infrastructure. Isolation facilities for symptomatic persons and quarantine rooms for those who came in contact with positive persons should be set up. "...Or a tie-up may be made in advance with some government hospital or approved premises or as advised by the local authorities so that, in case of necessity, prompt action may be taken," UGC added.

Hostels Rooms will not be shared in hostels

About hostels, UGC said they can only be opened if it's "necessary" while following all safety precautions. "The sharing of rooms may not be allowed in hostels. Symptomatic students should not be permitted to stay in the hostels under any circumstances," the guidelines underlined. Institutions were asked to prepare a plan for foreign students, whose classes were hampered due to travel restrictions.

Students Students of all research programs may join, said UGC

UGC said students of research programs and post-graduate students in science and technology programs can come to classes. It said these courses don't attract a large number of students hence distancing guidelines can be easily enforced. "Final year students may also be allowed to join for academic and placement purposes, as per the decision of the head of the institution," UGC went on.

Message Please adhere to all guidelines: HRD minister

Last evening, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' spoke about UGC guidelines on Twitter. "It is a request to all educational institutions, students, parents, and all those associated with the education world to ensure compliance of these guidelines for the survival and bright future of themselves and others," he said. All universities were shut on March 16, days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Twitter Post His tweets can be read here