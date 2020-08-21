In a disturbing incident, a medical student (25) was recently found dead in Agra, just a few kilometres away from SN Medical College, where she had been studying. The woman went missing on Tuesday evening, her family said. A doctor, Vivek Tiwari, who had allegedly been harassing her with a marriage proposal, has now been taken into custody in Urai, according to reports.

Information Family of the deceased had lodged a complaint

Her family had filed a missing person's report hours after she went untraceable. "The family of the woman told police that a doctor from Jalaun was harassing her and had even threatened her," said Babloo Kumar, a police officer. Thereafter, the cops swung into action.

Statement Woman suffered injuries on her head and neck

Notably, Kumar said that the victim suffered injuries on her head and neck, which indicated that there had been a struggle. Senior officers said that they suspect that she had been hit by some heavy object. Her sports shoes have also been discovered from the scene. "We are trying to recover CCTV footage," added Kumar.

Do you know? Dr. Tiwari kept changing his statements

Dr. Tiwari, against whom the complaint had been filed at the MM Gate Police station, said that he and the victim were in a relationship for the last seven years. Meanwhile, according to police, he had changed his statements several times while being interrogated.

Similar incidents The latest in a long series of crimes against women

Tellingly, there has been a surge in crime against women in UP. Only last week, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was found raped and murdered in Lakhimpur district. In another incident, a 17-year-old girl who went missing on August 17 from Bhadohi district, was found dead with her upper body burnt with acid. Also, last month, a six-year-old was kidnapped and raped in Hapur.

Scathing criticism SP and Congress have slammed the BJP-led government

Evidently, this didn't sit well with the Opposition. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi have come out against the Yogi Adityanath government in UP for failing to curb crimes against women in the state. "Such repeated incidents have proven that the UP government has failed in providing security to women," Gandhi wrote on her Facebook page.

Twitter Post Akhilesh Yadav tweets on the incident, slams BJP government