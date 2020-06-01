Akshay Kumar has had "enough of putting up with false reports". Just a day after the Bollywood superstar refuted reports claiming that his team was casting for an upcoming song, he again took to social media to bust another fake report. Several reports claimed that the actor had booked a chartered flight for his sister and her family to travel amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Claims What did the fake reports say?

The said reports claimed that the 52-year-old actor recently booked a 186-seat aircraft for her sister and "her two kids" to travel from Mumbai to Delhi, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. They traveled along with a domestic help, two pilots and five crew members, the reports further added.

Details Akshay said he is now 'contemplating legal action'

Taking to Twitter, Akshay clarified that the news is "fake from start to end". He made it clear that his sister has not traveled since the lockdown was imposed, and added that she has one child, as opposed to what the reports claimed. Akshay summed by saying that he is now planning to take legal action against media outlets that are spreading such reports.

Twitter Post Here is Akshay's tweet

This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end.She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!Contemplating legal action,enough of putting up with false, concocted reports! https://t.co/iViBGW5cmE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2020

Similar incident Akshay is dealing with plenty of fake reports these days

Not long ago, reports claimed that Akshay's team was casting for the sequel of their hit music video Filhall, that released last year. However, he denied those rumors, adding that the sequel would comprise only the original cast and crew members. Filhall, composed and sung by B Praak, featured Akshay along with actor Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon.

Twitter Post You can read the statement here

Work What's up on the work front for Akshay?

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in comedy movie Good Newwz. He now has a line-up of films in the pipeline. They include Rohit Shetty's cop movie Sooryavanshi, horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, period drama Prithviraj, and Aanand L Rai's romantic film Atrangi Re. However, all productions and movie releases currently remain stalled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Information Meanwhile, Akshay is doing his bit to fight COVID-19 crisis