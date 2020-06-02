Abhishek Bachchan is ready to roll! After the Maharashtra government permitted the resumption of shoots in non-containment zones of the state under the ongoing fifth lockdown, the makers of Abhishek-starrer The Big Bull are planning to get back in action as early as next month. Notably, all movie shoots across the country were stalled in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Permission Government allowed shoots to resume with some conditions

The government of Maharashtra on Sunday allowed resumption of shootings for films and television shows in areas that are not affected by the novel coronavirus. The government issued a 16-page list of directives to be followed during shooting activities. The guidelines require the cast and crew to regularly sanitize their hands, wear masks and gloves, and follow social distancing norms as well.

Details We are looking to restart shooting in July, said producer

Now, Anand Pandit, one of the producers of The Big Bull has told IANS that they are looking to restart shooting in July. He said, "A lot needs to be worked out. All precautions and arrangements need to be in place." Anand also clarified that they do not have any outstation shoots pending and will be shooting in only Maharashtra.

Precautions Anand talked about the precautions they would take

Talking about the precautionary measures that they are planning to take, Anand said that apart from sticking to the government-issued protocol, they will also have sanitization tunnels on the sets. He added that they are also considering a location where the entire crew can be stationed, so that they do not have to travel back home every day.

Film What is 'The Big Bull' all about?