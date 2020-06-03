In the 2003 hit film Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan's teenage character Rohit Mehra had an impeccable bond with Jaadoo, an alien from the outer space. But did you have any idea that one reason behind their friendship was that Jaadoo also had an extra thumb, just like Rohit (as Hrithik, in real life, has two thumbs on one hand)? Of course, you didn't!

No, we are not faffing around. The trivia was shared by none other than Hrithik himself after a curious fan asked about it. He tweeted, "Watching #KoiMilGaya on TV and a weird observation. Was it an on-purpose decision to give an extra thumb to Jaadoo just like Rohit Mehra (Hrithik Roshan), which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters? (sic)"

In response, Hrithik tweeted, "Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb did not look as great as I wanted. You have a good eye my friend. Stay safe (sic)."

Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend . Stay safe . https://t.co/IFjZk9yDry — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 2, 2020

Produced and directed by Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya featured Hrithik as a special young boy. The movie starred Preity Zinta opposite Hrithik, while Rekha played the role of Rohit's doting mother. The film was super successful at the box office and also won a National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Koi Mil Gaya was later expanded into a full-blown superhero franchise. The movie was followed by Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013. Both films, starring Hrithik in the lead role, were blockbusters. The sequels also starred Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in significant roles. Reportedly, a new Krrish movie, titled Krrish 4, is currently under development.

