Late music composer and singer Wajid Khan's brother Sajid Khan has paid a heartfelt and emotional tribute to him. Sharing a video on their official Instagram page, Sajid penned, "My brother is a legend and legends don't die. I will always love you." Wajid passed away on Sunday, after suffering from various complications including a cardiac arrest, kidney infection, and the coronavirus.

In the video, Wajid, dressed in hospital clothes, is seen playing a virtual piano on a smartphone app. Captioning the post, Sajid wrote, "Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega... Mere Khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega." Meanwhile, Sajid-Wajid's mother, Razina, has also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Wajid suffered from underlying kidney issues and succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Sunday night. He was 42. The late musician was laid to rest at the city's Versova cemetery on Monday afternoon. Only 20 people, including family members and some close friends from the industry, were allowed to attend the funeral, due to restrictions over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood and the music industry expressed shock and grief at the untimely demise of the talented and "ever-smiling" music composer. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra conveyed condolences on social media. Superstar Salman Khan, whom Wajid considered an "elder brother," tweeted, "Wajid, will always love, respect, remember n miss u... Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace (sic)."

Coming from a rich lineage of music stalwarts, Sajid-Wajid, debuted in Bollywood with Salman's 1998 movie Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. They went on to compose music for hit movies such as Hello Brother, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, and the popular Dabangg series. Most recently, the duo composed Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, two songs that Salman released on YouTube amid lockdown.

