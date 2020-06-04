Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple have named their first child Ved. Sumeet took to Twitter to make the big announcement. He wrote, "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché... smothering the child every few minutes." Our heartiest congratulations to the couple on the new family addition.

Information Fellow actors and fans poured in congratulations

Sumeet's fans and friends from the industry poured in congratulatory messages. Fellow actors like Nakuul Mehta and Rajshri Deshpande congratulated the couple. Meanwhile, a certain fan cheekily noted that the boy will officially be called "Ved Vyas", a great saint in Indian mythology.

Twitter Post Here is Sumeet's tweet

It’s a boy.

Shall be called VED.

Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes... — Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) June 4, 2020

Relationship Sumeet and Ekta announced pregnancy in April

Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot in September 2018. The couple had announced their pregnancy in April through a sweet Instagram post. Posting a picture, Ekta had written, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon)... Created, Directed and Produced by us.... Sumeet Vyas and I (sic)." Sumeet was previously married to actor Shivani Tanksale for seven years.

Instagram Post Here is Ekta's post

Proudly announcing our new project together. 👶🏻👶🏻 Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon) Created, Directed and Produced by US.... @sumeetvyas and I 🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by ektakaul11 on Apr 4, 2020 at 10:19pm PDT

Note 'Thankful that we get to go on this ride together'

On Tuesday, Ekta shared a lovely Instagram post dedicated to Sumeet. She wrote, "Our world is about to change. But my life has changed because of you. I am so thankful that we get to go on this ride together." "So before all the screaming and diaper changing begins, I just want to say papa you are beautiful. Thank you," she added.

Quote What Ekta said about expecting during the ongoing crisis

In a recent interview, Ekta shared how it felt like to be expecting at a time when the coronavirus crisis has brought the entire world to a standstill. She said, "We are not letting anyone visit us and I am not stepping out of the house at all. So, the household work is a big task for both of us."

