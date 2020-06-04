In a terrible piece of news, Bollywood casting director Krish Kapur has passed away due to brain hemorrhage. He was 28. Krish's maternal uncle Sunil Bhalla confirmed that he breathed his last on May 31. He had worked on movies such as Mukesh Bhatt-produced romantic drama Jalebi, and Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer romantic comedy Veerey Ki Wedding. May his soul rest in peace.

Details He was so young, had no medical history, said family

Krish's uncle confirmed that he succumbed to a brain hemorrhage after collapsing at his home in Mumbai's Mira Road, and suffering excessive bleeding. He also said that Krish had no underlying medical conditions. "He died at 2:30 in the afternoon. This has come as a shock to us. He was so young and had no medical history," Bhalla told The Indian Express.

Information What is a brain hemorrhage?

A brain hemorrhage is a form of stroke. It occurs when an artery in the brain bursts and causes bleeding in the surrounding tissues. The bleeding kills the brain cells. Causes include injury, high blood pressure, liver disease, and brain tumor, among others.

Information Krish is survived by his mother, wife, and a child

Most recently, Krish had worked on the casting of a web series called Shubh Ratri. The cast of the show included Sachin Chhabra, Aasma Sayed and Dev Gaur. The late casting director is survived by his mother, wife and a seven-year-old child. Bollywood fans and fellow celebrities, including wrestler/actor Sangram Singh, mourned his untimely demise on social media.

Quote 'You left us really soon'

Sharing a picture of himself with Krish, Sangram tweeted, "You left us really soon, brother. But you have left behind beautiful memories. I hope you are happy wherever you are. May your soul rest in peace."

Twitter Post Here is Sangram's tweet

2020 A terrible year for the Indian entertainment fraternity