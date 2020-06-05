Last updated on Jun 05 2020, 02:23 pm
Hi,
Written by Sagar Malik
Singer and actor, Chris Trousdale, also a founding member of the former popular boy band Dream Street, has passed away at the age of 34.
While an official statement did not reveal a cause of death, Chris' former fellow band member Jesse McCartney confirmed that he succumbed to complications from the novel coronavirus.
May his soul rest in peace.
Chris remained a member of the short-lived band from its inception in 1999 through its breakup in 2002, after a legal dispute. Other members of Dream Street were Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso.
Some of the biggest hits recorded by the boy band were It Happens Every Time and I Say Yeah.
Before his Dream Street gig, Chris performed on the Broadway as a child actor in productions of Les Miserables and The Sound of Music.
He later appeared on Disney programs such as Shake It Up and Austin & Ally.
After the band's breakup, Chris continued as a solo singer. Most recently, he released the song Summer in 2019.
An official statement on Chris' Twitter account confirmed his passing.
It said, "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June 2, 2020, from an undisclosed illness."
"He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and fans all over the world," the statement further read.
Fellow Dream Street band member Jesse McCartney paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend.
"Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent... Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us," he wrote in an Instagram post.
"My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris. I'll never forget your smile," he concluded.
Other celebrities who lost their loves to the COVID-19 include singer John Prine, songwriter Adam Schlesinger, country music star Joe Diffie, jazz saxophonist Manu Dibango, and veteran actor Mark Blum.
Meanwhile, the United States continues to remain the worst-affected nation from the pandemic, with over 19 lakh cases and 110,173 deaths.
Globally, the disease has killed 393,233 and infected more than 67 lakh.
