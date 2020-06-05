The 2020 Forbes list of world's 100 highest-paid celebrities is out. Akshay Kumar has emerged as the only Indian on the list, grabbing the 52nd spot this year with total pre-tax earnings of $48.5 million (Rs. 366 crore) from June 2019 upto May 2020. 22-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner tops the list, with an estimated $590 million (Rs. 4,463 crore) earnings.

Details He leaves behind biggies like Will Smith, Lady Gaga

Jenner is followed by rapper Kanye West, with $170 million (Rs. 1,286 crore) earnings. Akshay, however, slipped many spots from last year's 33rd rank with earnings of $65 million (Rs. 491 crore). This time, the 52-year-old Bollywood superstar left behind Hollywood biggies like Will Smith (ranked 69), Angeline Jolie (99) and pop stars such as Rihanna (60), Katy Perry (86), and Lady Gaga (87).

Information He commanded $13M for upcoming films: Forbes

Forbes cited Akshay's collaboration with streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for his digital debut series titled The End, as one of the reasons for his impressive position on the list. Reportedly, Amazon has inked a deal with Akshay for $10 million (Rs. 75 crore). Further, Forbes reported that he commanded nearly $13 million (Rs. 98 crore) for upcoming movies, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom.

Other stars This time no Salman or SRK around!

Otherwise a regular on the list, superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan did not make it to the coveted report this year. To recall, Salman featured on the 2018 Forbes list at the 82nd position, while the year before that, Shah Rukh grabbed a position ahead of both Akshay and Salman, taking the 65th rank.

Top 10 Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar top sports stars on the list

Other celebrities who featured in top ten of the list include tennis legend Roger Federer (with $106.3 million or Rs. 804 crore earnings), football stars Christiano Ronaldo (who earned $105 million or Rs. 794 crore) and Lionel Messi (who made $104 million or Rs. 786 crore). Actor/comedian Tyler Perry, Brazilian footballer Neymar, television personality Howard Stern, US basketball legend LeBron James and Dwayne Johnson were also among the top ten.

Philanthropy Forbes credited Akshay among 'India's most philanthropic celebrities'

Forbes also credited Akshay among "India's most philanthropic celebrities" and reported that he donated $4.5 million (Rs. 33 crore) to coronavirus relief. Notably, he recently donated Rs. 45 lakh for daily wage earners of entertainment industry. Previously, the actor contributed Rs. 25 crore to Prime Minister's relief fund, Rs. 3 crore to Mumbai's municipal corporation, and Rs. 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation.

Information What's up on the work front for Akshay?