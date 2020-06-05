Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan was trolled brutally, after she put out a seemingly innocuous post with the slogan 'All Lives Matter'. After receiving massive backlash on social media, the 24-year-old took down the post. Ultra-Left believe that All Lives Matter is a slogan used in criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, which is aimed at combating racism/violence against the African-American community.

Post What was Sara's post all about?

Sara's now-deleted post showcased three human fists, of white, brown and black persons, raised in rebellion, to convey the message of equality. The human hands were joined by the image of an elephant trunk, thereby advocating animal rights, in wake of the recent murder of an elephant in Kerala. Further, the slogan Black Lives Matter was scratched out to read All Lives Matter.

Backlash Why did Sara receive backlash for it?

Her intentions notwithstanding, Sara's post was heavily criticized by fellow netizens as it came at a time when protesters all around the world stand in solidarity against systemic racism, in wake of the recent killing of an African-American man George Floyd, in the United States. Sara's post earned her the tags "tone-deaf" and "privileged" from fellow users.

Case What is the George Floyd case all about?

On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died after a white police officer Derek Chauvin (44), knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, while arresting him for allegedly using a counterfeit note. Videos of the incident went viral on the internet. Subsequently, huge protests were held across the US. All four cops, involved in the case, including Chauvin, now face charges.

Criticism 'Privilege can give you education, not brains'

Coming to Sara, netizens criticized her, labelling her post as "tone-deaf" and "insensitive". A user tweeted, "Sara Ali Khan is a prime example of how privilege can give you the access to education in one of the best universities but not brains to apply that and learn from there." Sara graduated in history and political science from the renowned Columbia University in USA.

Twitter Post 'That degree looking real good'

Ofcourse she crossed out Black and then reduced it down to animal rights...that political science degree looking real good Sara Ali Khan pic.twitter.com/scdhLfA38y — Priley (@prileykwest) June 4, 2020

Twitter Post And, it didn't stop

The meme doesn't even need to be edited anymore pic.twitter.com/qPNNRLOpOO — Profit Off Doom (@doctorhoe) June 4, 2020

Support Karanvir Bohra came out in Sara's support

Meanwhile, some fans and celebrities came out in Sara's support. Actor Karanvir Bohra asked people to "stop being so intolerant". He tweeted, "Can pple stop trolling Sara Ali Khan. I see nothing wrong...In the artwork the "ALL" means "EVERY" life matters from humans to Animals to birds to plants. We are against the atrocities towards black and also against the atrocities towards animals (sic)."

History Sara was earlier criticized for a controversial photo shoot