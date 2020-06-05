Anurag Kashyap's latest film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai has become the target of notorious piracy site Tamilrockers. The movie premiered on Netflix earlier today. Reportedly, the film is now available in HD quality on Telegram, MovieRulz, Khatrimaza and other such illegal websites. Choked is produced by Netflix in collaboration with Kashyap's newly-launched production house Good Bad Films. Here's more on this.

Film A bit about 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai'

Directed by Kashyap, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai tells the story of a hapless and desperate bank cashier in the backdrop of the 2016 demonetization drive. The movie stars Saiyami Kher (Mirzya), Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash, and Rajshri Deshpande in pivotal roles. The movie, the first one to be released under the banner Good Bad Films, has opened to mixed and positive reviews.

Quote Here's how Kashyap described the movie

Speaking about the movie, Kashyap told Scroll, "It's about marriage, about this woman Sarita (the film's protagonist, played by Kher), the dynamics of the lower middle class and of a building society, it's about human nature and how things keep changing."

Piracy Piracy still remains out of control in India

This incident shows that court orders haven't done much to put an end to piracy. Despite the Madras High Court banning over 12,000 illegal piracy websites, sites like Tamilrockers flourish, leaking almost every major film soon after the release. These platforms operate freely by perpetually switching their domain extension, thus making it hard to track them. Further, they can be accessed using proxy servers.

Other movies Many movies recently fell prey to piracy

Some other recent movies and web series that fell prey to piracy include Ponmagal Vandhal, Paatal Lok, The Family Man, Extraction, Hasmukh, among others. Earlier this year, major movies such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak were also leaked on Tamilrockers. Last year, films like Saaho, Kabir Singh, Bharat, Kalank, Gully Boy, and Student of the Year 2 met with the similar fate.

Future Piracy another cause of worry for producers?