Going from situational to slapstick and then downright bizarre, anime series have their own distinct ways of exploring comedy. Some series do it with extremely manly men who engage in outlandish antics, others bring in brilliant jokes at a crucial time, while some have a plot so bonkers that you laugh even before watching. Here are some great humorous anime worth your time.

Sakamoto Desu ga? Sakamoto is cool; it is the very definition of swag

Sakamoto is the coolest character ever created. He is the very definition of swag and can even make things like walking on a straight white line incredibly composed. Sakamoto Desu ga is a story about the titular character and his life in a high school. If you can find it, just go on and watch it. Mundane stuff will never be this exciting again.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Overly buff dudes in a story that spans generations

The premise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure isn't as funny as its treatment of characters. The story is about JoJo and Dio, two brothers who are embroiled in a conflict that spans generations and involves magic, ancient beings, more magic, and a lot of super muscular men who overstress every. single. thing. The show has a lot of episodes and shouldn't be missed.

One-Punch Man Saitama, the most powerful and hilarious being in the universe

What do you do when you are the most powerful being in the entire universe who can defeat even the most terrifying monsters with one punch? In Saitama's case, you wait for the next sale at the local supermarket. Yes, this is the strange premise of One-Punch Man, a series with battles of epic scale juxtaposed with the protagonist's struggles to get discounted groceries.

Gin Tama The anime that parodies everything and gets away with it