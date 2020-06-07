You can keep Shah Rukh Khan away from the screen, but not from cinema. The superstar, who took a back seat of sorts after his last movie Zero tanked, has been bankrolling projects every now and then. He is also leaving no chance to play fascinating cameos. The latest buzz suggests he might play a journalist in R Madhavan's upcoming biopic Rocketry. Here's more.

Film A bit about 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is an ambitious biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), who was falsely accused of espionage and subsequently arrested. The movie also sees Madhavan donning the hat of a director for the first time. It stars him in the lead role along with Simran.

Role SRK interviews Nambi Narayanan in the movie, says report

Quoting sources, Mumbai Mirror reported that in Rocketry, SRK plays a pivotal role as a journalist who interviews Narayanan and takes the audience through the protagonist's journey via flashback. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to release next year. Interestingly, in SRK's last release, Zero, Madhavan also made an extended cameo appearance as a NASA scientist.

'Brahmastra' SRK also has a cameo in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'

Apart from Rocketry, SRK is all set to play a crucial cameo role in Ayan Mukerji's superhero movie Brahmastra. Reportedly, his character, a scientist, will appear at the beginning of the film and introduce the audience to the fantasy world. Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna, is expected to hit the theaters this December.

Quote 'The cameos are integral to the plot'

"Ayan and Maddy (Madhavan) are extremely fond of SRK and believed no one but he fits the bill. Neither are run-of-the-mill cameos, but are integral to the plot and carry the narrative forward," a source told the publication. SRK shot for both roles last year.

Future SRK recently hinted at working with Rajkumar Hirani