Ekta Kapoor has broken her silence on the ongoing controversy around XXX 2, a web series produced by her. The 45-year-old producer said the controversial scene has been deleted. She, however, revealed that she has been receiving rape threats over the matter. Meanwhile, a number of police complaints have been lodged against Ekta for allegedly insulting the Indian Army through her series. Here's more.

Controversy Firstly, what is the controversy all about?

The episode in question is a part of the Ekta Kapoor-founded streaming platform ALTBalaji's erotic web series XXX Season 2. Titled Pyaar Aur Plastic, the episode features Ribbhu Mehra, Paree Pande, and Aaditi Kohli in lead roles. It showcases a woman indulging in an extramarital affair, while her husband, an Indian Army soldier, is out on duty at the border.

Complaints Earlier, former 'BB' contestant Vikas Pathak filed FIR

Earlier this month, former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak filed a complaint against Ekta and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, in Mumbai. He alleged that her show intends to insult the Indian Army, their uniform, the national emblem, and the colonel tag. Days later, some former army personnel and members of the Martyrs Welfare Foundation (MWF) also filed an FIR against Ekta.

Quote Here's what Pathak said about the complaint

"Anti-national people like Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are promoting sexual activities in public and corrupting the mind of youth and families. They have further stooped by targeting our Indian military, their uniform and defaming its national emblem," Pathak had said after filing the complaint.

Response The cyber bullying irritated me the most, said Ekta

Now, in an online chat with columnist/author Shobhaa De, Ekta stated that she did not mind furnishing an apology to the Army. "It is no big deal for me. It is the smallest thing to do. Respecting the Army is a part of what I do," she said. She, however, added that she could not take the cyber bullying and the online abuse.

Statement 'Sex is bad but rape is okay?'

Sarcastically terming Pathak as "the patriot of the year," Ekta went on to say that he "decided to come out there, abuse my mother, abuse me". "This is now no longer about the Army or sexual content because the irony of it is you are saying that you want to rape a girl... Means sex is bad but rape is okay?" she asked.

Quote 'I have decided to stand up against cyber-bullying'

"Now, I have decided to take the route of actually standing up to the cyber-bullying," Ekta said. She added, "If they can decide to take my nudes out, put out my nudes on the net, call me r****, then tomorrow, they can do this to any girl. You want to rub my nose on the ground? Well, you are not getting a chance."

Instagram Post You can watch the video here