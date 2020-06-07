In a terrible piece of news, Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was 39. The exact cause of his death, however, remains unknown. According to reports, Chiranjeevi suffered convulsions and breathlessness on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital in an unresponsive state on Sunday afternoon. May his soul rest in peace.

Details He possibly succumbed to a cardiac arrest

While doctors at the hospital suspect that Chiranjeevi succumbed to a cardiac arrest, they are also testing him for the coronavirus. Reportedly, the late actor's body is currently at the Sagar Apollo Hospital and will be handed over to the Jayanagar Police for an autopsy. According to the doctors, all efforts to resuscitate Chiranjeevi failed and he was declared dead at around 4 pm.

Work Sarja made acting debut in 2009 with 'Vayuputra'

A nephew of noted actor Arjun Sarja and grandson of late veteran actor Shakti Prasad, Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with the 2009 film Vayuputra. Over the next decade, he featured in over 20 movies, including Chirru, Whistle, Ajith, Amma I Love You, Sinnga, and Aadyaa, among others. Four upcoming movies of the actor were either being filmed or were in the post-production stage.

Information He is survived by his wife, Meghana Raj

Chiranjeevi is survived by his wife and fellow actor, Meghana Raj. The two had tied the knot in 2018. Meghana is the daughter of actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai. Chiranjeevi's brother Dhruva is also a popular actor.

Reactions Film industry mourns Chiranjeevi's untimely passing

Chiranjeevi's fans and colleagues expressed shock at the actor's untimely passing and conveyed condolences on social media. Actor Priyamani Raj tweeted, "Shocked to hear about Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face... My deepest condolences to the whole family!" Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble also mourned his demise. He tweeted, "A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends."

Twitter Post Rest in peace Chiru, wrote actor Allu Sirish

Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru. 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/2AtVto9Y8w — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) June 7, 2020

Twitter Post 'Great talent, fine human being'