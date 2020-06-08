-
08 Jun 2020
Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham Singh' post-production set to resume
Written bySagar Malik ·
Entertainment
-
After more than two months of standstill, Bollywood is finally showing signs of revival.
On an affirming note, Vicky Kaushal-starrer ambitious biopic Sardar Udham Singh is all set to get back on track.
The film's post-production work will commence as early as on Monday (June 8), director Shoojit Sircar has announced.
To recall, all production work was stalled in March due to coronavirus pandemic.
-
-
Permission
Production work allowed to resume, but conditions apply
-
The announcement comes one week after the government of Maharashtra allowed resumption of production work on films and television shows in areas that are not affected by the novel coronavirus.
The government subsequently issued a 16-page list of directives to be followed during production activities, such as regularly sanitizing hands, wearing protective masks and gloves, and following social distancing norms.
-
Announcement
Sircar made the announcement on Twitter
-
Notably, Sircar took to Twitter to make the announcement.
He wrote, "When nature beckoned, We listened... We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion... Now, there is a call again, An excitement, yet a caution. And a hunger to reboot, With this feeling, we begin, again... Sardar Udham Singh. Post production set to begin again, tomorrow - 8th June (sic)."
-
Twitter Post
Here is Sircar's tweet
-
When nature beckoned,— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 7, 2020
We listened..We switched gears,
From fast forward to slow motion..
Now, there is a call again,
An excitement, yet a caution
And a hunger to reboot,
With this feeling
We begin, again.. #SardarUdhamSingh
Post production set to #BeginAgain,tomorrow –8th June pic.twitter.com/KZpnnndikc
-
Film
'Sardar Udham Singh' will release in January next year
-
Directed by Sircar, the movie is based on the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh.
It has been written by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the banners Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.
Earlier scheduled to release on October 2 this year, the movie will now be out on January 15, 2021.
-
Udham Singh
Who was Udham Singh?
-
Born in Punjab in 1899, Udham Singh famously assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940 so as to avenge the infamous 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in which hundreds of Indian civilians lost their lives.
Singh was subsequently convicted of murder and hanged till death in July 1940 in Barnsbury, England, United Kingdom.
-
Quote
'A humble tribute to the maverick freedom fighter'
-
Talking about the project, Sircar had earlier said, "Udham's struggle and sacrifice is a very important story for today's audiences to be made aware of."
"I have collaborated with...esteemed writers Riteish Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, along with my friend and producer Ronnie Lahiri once again for this humble tribute to the maverick freedom fighter and his story," he added.
-
Information
Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' to release this month
-
Meanwhile, Sircar is gearing up for the release of his latest film Gulabo Sitabo. It's the first-ever big-ticket Bollywood movie to release directly on an OTT platform amid the pandemic. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, it will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 12.
