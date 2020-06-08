It was a lovely Sunday evening in Mumbai, as many people stepped out to get some fresh air and roam around at the iconic Marine Drive. Fans also got a chance to spot their beloved Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who were out for a stroll with their son Taimur. However, the fans weren't too impressed. Here's why.

Details Fashion: Check. Safety: Not so much!

While Saif, dressed in a white Kurta pyjama, Kareena, in a floral print dress, and Taimur, looked cute and all, they didn't appear as protected. In some pictures, the family was seen wearing masks. while in others, not really. Netizens fumed at the celebrity couple for ignoring basic safety measures at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise in Mumbai.

Twitter Post You can see the pictures here

Some are saying that the picture of Marine Drive this morning was an old one (ppl are seen wearing masks) However, Kareena alongwith Saif Taimur did visit Marine Drive today evening (no crowd around), I’m sure they took permission pic.twitter.com/B6Z9gm2aC3 — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) June 7, 2020

Reactions Setting wrong example: Netizens fumed at the celebrity couple

As the pictures and videos surfaced, netizens called out Saif and company for "setting the wrong example", and taking out a 3-year-old without proper safety measures. "For celebrities .. wearing sunglasses is still priority instead of mask , that too in city with highest no. of cases .. that's called deadly swag (sic)," a user wrote on Instagram.

Situation Many, including senior citizens, flocked to Marine Drive on Sunday

The irresponsible behavior from the stars comes at a time when coronavirus cases are rising exponentially in Mumbai as well as across the country. But apart from them, many people, including senior citizens, flocked to the Marine Drive on Sunday. Pictures showcase people walking without social distancing norms in mind. "For your own sake if not for ours...please have sense," a COVID-19 warrior wrote.

