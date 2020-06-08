Author JK Rowling, best known for creating the Harry Potter series, has once again come under fire for making comments against the transgender community. She defended her comments by explaining that the concept of sex cannot be discarded and that it is pivotal for people to "meaningfully discuss their lives". The explanation further backfired, and disgruntled fans have pledged to sell their Harry Potter merchandise.

What happened Rowling spoke against 'people who menstruate', sparked controversy

The controversy unfolded after Rowling targeted an opinion article by Devex that used the phrase, "People who menstruate". The 54-year-old author opined that the term was incorrect. She tweeted, "'People who menstruate'. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" She received heavy criticism for these remarks.

Criticism Her tweet was berated, she was slammed

Fellow users on Twitter slammed the tweet for aligning a person's sex or sexual organs with their gender identity. They pointed out that some who identify as women such as a transgender woman or those who have entered menopause may not menstruate, while some others who identify as men such as transgender men or non-binary persons may menstruate.

Tweets It isn't hate, Rowling later tried to explain her tweet

Later, via a series of tweets, Rowling tried to explain her earlier tweet. She wrote, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

Statement I respect every trans person's right, she said

"I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans," she further tweeted. "At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so," the author added.

Twitter Post Here's her tweet

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Reactions But her explanation added to the controversy

But her comments didn't sit well with many people. A tweet from US-based non-governmental organization GLAAD read, "JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people." "Trans Black people and trans non-Black people are discriminated against every single day," read another tweet.

Information Angry fans decided to sell 'Harry Potter' merchandise

Subsequently, angry fans decided to either sell the Harry Potter merchandise they own or donate an equal amount to charities working for trans and black people. "I calculated the money I've spent on Harry Potter properties over the year and am donating it to three organizations working to improve the lives of trans people in my state and across the country," a user tweeted.

