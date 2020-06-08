-
08 Jun 2020
Why is JK Rowling being brutally trolled
Written bySagar Malik ·
Entertainment
-
Author JK Rowling, best known for creating the Harry Potter series, has once again come under fire for making comments against the transgender community.
She defended her comments by explaining that the concept of sex cannot be discarded and that it is pivotal for people to "meaningfully discuss their lives".
The explanation further backfired, and disgruntled fans have pledged to sell their Harry Potter merchandise.
-
In this articleRowling spoke against 'people who menstruate', sparked controversy Her tweet was berated, she was slammed It isn't hate, Rowling later tried to explain her tweet I respect every trans person's right, she said Here's her tweet But her explanation added to the controversy Angry fans decided to sell 'Harry Potter' merchandise Rowling earlier supported a researcher fired over transphobic tweets
-
What happened
Rowling spoke against 'people who menstruate', sparked controversy
-
The controversy unfolded after Rowling targeted an opinion article by Devex that used the phrase, "People who menstruate".
The 54-year-old author opined that the term was incorrect. She tweeted, "'People who menstruate'. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"
She received heavy criticism for these remarks.
-
Criticism
Her tweet was berated, she was slammed
-
Fellow users on Twitter slammed the tweet for aligning a person's sex or sexual organs with their gender identity.
They pointed out that some who identify as women such as a transgender woman or those who have entered menopause may not menstruate, while some others who identify as men such as transgender men or non-binary persons may menstruate.
-
Tweets
It isn't hate, Rowling later tried to explain her tweet
-
Later, via a series of tweets, Rowling tried to explain her earlier tweet.
She wrote, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."
-
Statement
I respect every trans person's right, she said
-
"I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans," she further tweeted.
"At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so," the author added.
-
Twitter Post
Here's her tweet
-
The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is a nonsense.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
-
Reactions
But her explanation added to the controversy
-
But her comments didn't sit well with many people.
A tweet from US-based non-governmental organization GLAAD read, "JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people."
"Trans Black people and trans non-Black people are discriminated against every single day," read another tweet.
-
Information
Angry fans decided to sell 'Harry Potter' merchandise
-
Subsequently, angry fans decided to either sell the Harry Potter merchandise they own or donate an equal amount to charities working for trans and black people.
"I calculated the money I've spent on Harry Potter properties over the year and am donating it to three organizations working to improve the lives of trans people in my state and across the country," a user tweeted.
-
History
Rowling earlier supported a researcher fired over transphobic tweets
-
However, this is not the first time that Rowling has earned backlash for allegedly making "anti-trans" comments.
In December last year, she was criticized for voicing support for a researcher Maya Forstater, who lost her job over transphobic tweets.
"Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?," she had tweeted.