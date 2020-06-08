Veteran actor Anupam Kher has revealed that he was diagnosed with manic depression (also called bipolar disorder) in the past. He added that he sought assistance and medication helped him recover from the condition. "I was clinically diagnosed as manic depressive. I went to the doctor, surrounded myself with medication and moved on," the 65-year-old actor recently told Zoom. Here's more on this.

Quote This is what Kher said about the condition

"We have to deal with it in our own way... and friends and family should understand if one is behaving in a lonely manner it is important to get them out of the zone," Kher further told the publication.

Details What is manic depression or bipolar disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a form of mood disorder characterized by episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to states of high energy. The episodes may also involve sleeplessness, hallucinations, delusions, or paranoid rage. The condition involves dysregulation of brain functioning. However, the exact causes of bipolar disorder are not known. The disorder may also be genetic, implying that it may run in families.

Interview Kher said he also suffered from facial paralysis

Kher also revealed that he suffered from facial paralysis while filming for Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The actor informed that he told the movie's director Sooraj Barjatya about it but continued shooting for the movie anyway. "I told him (Sooraj) my face is twisted but I am ready to shoot. When you confront situations it makes you believe in yourself more," he further added.

Information What is facial paralysis?

Facial paralysis is a condition in which one loses facial movement. It occurs from the weakening of facial muscles due to nerve damage. It may happen on one or both sides of the face. Causes include infection or inflammation, head trauma, among others.

Quote I've become calmer during the lockdown, said Kher

Further, Kher admitted he did not anticipate the coronavirus situation to go on for such a long time. He said that the ongoing lockdown "made me realize that I am not as restless as I used to think before the situation. I have become calmer as a person. I feel there is so much to life. People have come closer to their families."

