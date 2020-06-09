After Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, Janhvi Kapoor-starrerGunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has become the latest Bollywood movie to release directly on an OTT platform, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, based on the life of celebrated Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, is set to premiere on Netflix. However, a release date has not been confirmed yet. Here's more.

Karan Johar, who co-produced the movie under the banner Dharma Productions, said in a statement, "Gunjan Saxena is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years." "We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart... with millions around the world," he added.

Sharing a teaser, Janhvi penned, "This isn't just a film for me- it's a journey that's taught me to believe in myself. A journey I can't wait to share with you all. About a girl who set out to do something simple, follow her dreams."

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena and Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan scripted history when they became the first Indian women in combat. The two pilots flew Cheetah helicopters for casualty evacuation and reconnaissance during the 1999 Kargil War, fought between India and Pakistan. This happened long before women fighter pilots were officially commissioned into the Indian Air Force.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Apart from Janhvi, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. Earlier scheduled to release in April, the movie has been given a digital release as theaters remain shuttered across India.

