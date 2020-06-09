A police complaint has been filed against actor and model Payal Rohatgi for promoting enmity on the grounds of religion and disturbing communal harmony. The complaint comes after Rohatgi put out a controversial tweet, thereby targeting Safoora Zargar, an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protester who is currently serving prison term for allegedly inciting the 2020 Delhi riots. Here's what went down.

Case First of all, what is Safoora Zargar's case?

Safoora, a 27-year-old pregnant student activist was arrested and booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly inciting communal violence. It has been alleged that she made an inflammatory speech on February 23 that led to violence and rioting in North East Delhi earlier this year in February. Safoora has since been denied bail three times.

Tweet For Muslim women, there is no concept of condom: Rohatgi

Now, recently Rohatgi triggered controversy after tweeting, "Were medical shops not providing condoms. Oops for Muslim women, there is no concept of condom. So when they produce kids like a dozen what's big deal if one is born in jail. But this bi**h will do victim drama. (sic)" After facing backlash, she deleted the tweet. Meanwhile, many also came out in the actor's support.

Complaint A complaint has been filed at Amboli Police station

Thereafter, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan filed a complaint against Rohatgi at the Amboli Police station in Mumbai. He told Spotboye that he had previously filed a complaint against the actor at the Oshiwara Police station, which is now pending before the sessions court in Dindoshi, Mumbai. Rohatgi has to present herself before the said court once the lockdown ends, Khan informed.

Quote Rohatgi has no fear of the law, Khan said

"She has no fear of law, she has no respect for the law of land, she doesn't believe in the Constitution of India, thereby only spreading hate against Muslim community, making religious disruption, agitating Hindu Muslim hatred and war in the country," the advocate said.

Reaction I have not mocked Muslims in general, said Rohatgi

Reacting to the complaint, Rohatgi termed Khan a "fake lawyer" and a "wannabe who wants publicity". She said, "Everyone can have an opinion in India, not only Muslims. I have not mocked Muslims in general but a particular Muslim terrorist Safoora Zargar whose pregnancy is the bone of contention who calls our PM a terrorist after burning Delhi."

History Last year, Rohatgi was arrested by Rajasthan Police