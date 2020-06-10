You may soon be traveling with Amitabh Bachchan, or at least his iconic voice. Don't believe us? Buzz suggests that the team of Google Maps India has approached the 77-year-old megastar for giving voice directions in the navigation app. Currently, the voice you hear on Google Maps belongs to Australia-born and New York-based entertainer and singer Karen Jacobsen. Here's more on this.

Details A contract has not been signed yet, says report

Quoting sources, Mid-Day reports that Google is currently in talks with Bachchan. However, nothing has been finalized yet. "Amitabh Bachchan has the most influential and recognizable baritone. Hence, he is the best choice for the voice of Google Maps. He has been approached, but the contract has not been signed yet," a source informed the publication.

Information Bachchan offered an exorbitant amount for the deal

Quite naturally, Bachchan has been offered an extravagant amount for the deal. Further, if and when the actor accepts the offer, he will be recording his voice from home, keeping the social distancing norms in mind, the report added.

'TOH' Not the first partnership between Google Maps and Bollywood

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Google Maps has teamed up with Bollywood. Earlier, in 2018, the platform collaborated with Yash Raj Films to use superstar Aamir Khan's character "Firangi" from the action adventure movie Thugs of Hindostan to guide commuters. The move was part of promotions for the ambitious film, that also starred Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

Do you know? Bachchan has previously lent voice to many movies

Coming back to Bachchan, he has lent his voice to many films and ads through his career. He first narrated Mrinal Sen's Bhuvan Shome (1969). He has also given his voice to movies like Shatranj Ke Khilari, Lagaan, Parineeta, Jodhaa Akbar, Ra. One, among others.

Work On the work front for Bachchan