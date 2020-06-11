You may or may not know Jasleen Bhalla, but we bet you know her voice. The lady, a voice-over artist, is behind that now-familiar voice that has been telling you to take various necessary precautions like following social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands regularly, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Here, get to know the lady behind this iconic voice.

Quote What is the COVID-19 caller tune?

Here's how the caller tune plays out, "Coronavirus se aaj poora desh lad raha hai, yaad rahe humein bimari se ladna hai bimar se nahi (The entire nation is fighting against coronavirus, but we have to fight the disease, not the patient)."

Details Who is Jasleen Bhalla?

Jasleen, a former sports journalist, has been working as a voice-over artist for 10 years. A graduate in English from the Delhi University's Khalsa College, Jasleen has previously recorded her voice for various advertisements and announcements for organizations and companies like Delhi Metro, SpiceJet and IndiGo. She recorded the COVID-19 caller tune from her flat in Alaknanda, Delhi, that doubles up as her office.

Interview I feel a certain sense of pride, Jasleen said

Now, in an interaction with TOI, Jasleen said she was also surprised when she first heard her voice playing as a caller tune. She informed she had recorded the message for a production house in March, but was unaware that it was meant for a public campaign. "Now I can't help but feel a certain sense of pride whenever I hear it," she said.

Information She also called it an 'out of body' experience

In an earlier interview with NDTV, Jasleen called listening to her own voice on phone an "out of body" experience. She also informed, "Each time the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) updates its information, I have to record a fresh voice-over like the time they changed social-distancing norms from two feet to six feet." She has recorded the message in English and Punjabi.

Statement 'It has made my family more cautious about the guidelines'