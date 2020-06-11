Last updated on Jun 11 2020, 03:48 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Actor Jagesh Mukati, popular for TV shows like Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, passed away on Wednesday after suffering an asthma attack. He was 47.
The late actor had been unwell and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a few days ago.
He also acted in Gujarati theater and films like Hasee Toh Phasee (2014).
May his soul rest in peace.
Jagesh's friend and actor Sanjay Goradia told TIE that the former was hospitalized on Friday.
The late actor suffered from asthma and obesity-related health issues for many years. Last week, as he experienced breathlessness, he was taken to CritiCare hospital in Juhu, Mumbai.
He was also tested for coronavirus, and his result came as negative. He breathed his last on Wednesday around 3 pm.
"Jagesh had asthma and obesity-related health issues for many years. He was working out and dieting, but then the lockdown began, and he could not continue his workout. So, his asthma started getting worse," Goradia informed the publication.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Ambika Ranjankar mourned Jagesh's untimely demise. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour... gone too soon... May your soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. Jagesh, you'll be missed dear friend."
Meanwhile, Marathi actor Abhishek Bhalerao tweeted, "RIP actor Jagesh Mukati... Sending strength to his 81 year old mother and rest of the family (sic)."
#CINTAA expresses it's deepest condolence on the demise of Mr. Jagesh Mukati (Member since December 2008)@DJariwalla @sushant_says @amitbehl1 @SuneelSinha @deepakqazir @NupurAlankar @neelukohliactor @sanjaymbhatia @JhankalRavi @abhhaybhaargava @rakufired @RajRomit pic.twitter.com/DScLJbjmEB— CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) June 10, 2020
It has been a terrible year for the Indian entertainment fraternity.
Not long ago, the country mourned the loss of two of its most celebrated actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.
Others who recently bid adieu include music composer and singer Wajid Khan (42), veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, Kannada film star Chiranjeevi Sarja (39), and TV actors Manmeet Grewal (32) and Preksha Mehta (25).
