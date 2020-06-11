Actor Jagesh Mukati, popular for TV shows like Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, passed away on Wednesday after suffering an asthma attack. He was 47. The late actor had been unwell and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a few days ago. He also acted in Gujarati theater and films like Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). May his soul rest in peace.

Details Jagesh was hospitalized after he complained of breathlessness

Jagesh's friend and actor Sanjay Goradia told TIE that the former was hospitalized on Friday. The late actor suffered from asthma and obesity-related health issues for many years. Last week, as he experienced breathlessness, he was taken to CritiCare hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. He was also tested for coronavirus, and his result came as negative. He breathed his last on Wednesday around 3 pm.

Quote His asthma worsened as he could not work out

"Jagesh had asthma and obesity-related health issues for many years. He was working out and dieting, but then the lockdown began, and he could not continue his workout. So, his asthma started getting worse," Goradia informed the publication.

Reactions Jagesh's friends, colleagues mourned his demise

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Ambika Ranjankar mourned Jagesh's untimely demise. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour... gone too soon... May your soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. Jagesh, you'll be missed dear friend." Meanwhile, Marathi actor Abhishek Bhalerao tweeted, "RIP actor Jagesh Mukati... Sending strength to his 81 year old mother and rest of the family (sic)."

Instagram Post Here is Ambika's post

Twitter Post CINTAA also conveyed condolences

