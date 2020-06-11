Bollywood actor and model Malaika Arora's residential building in Mumbai has been sealed and turned into a containment zone, after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus. Reportedly, the building, situated in Bandra, was sealed on June 8 and has since been sanitized by the authorities. Meanwhile, Malaika has been in self-isolation with son Arhaan since the lockdown was imposed in March. Here's more.

Details Lockdown has made us closer to ourselves, Malaika said

Malaika has been spending quality time at home with her son. In a recent Instagram post, the 46-year-old penned, "I know you've been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it (sic)."

Instagram Post Malaika's 'various stages of lockdown'

My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane A post shared by malaikaaroraofficial on Jun 1, 2020 at 8:50pm PDT

Details Earlier, Vicky Kaushal's housing complex was sealed

Earlier in April, Vicky Kaushal's housing complex in Andheri was sealed after an 11-year-old girl from the building tested positive for the deadly virus. Similarly, other popular celebrities whose buildings in Mumbai were sealed include TV actors Shivin Narang and Ankita Lokhande, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Sonalika Joshi and Tanmay Vekaria, ABCD 2 actress Seema Pandey, and Aahana Kumra.

Bollywood Kanika Kapoor, Kiran Kumar contracted the virus

More recently, Bollywood producers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor's house helps had tested positive for COVID-19, after which the families went into self-quarantine. Meanwhile, in the film fraternity, celebrities who contracted the coronavirus include singer Kanika Kapoor, producer Karim Morani and his daughters, Zoa and Shaza, and veteran actor Kiran Kumar. They have all since recovered.

Information COVID-19 has killed over 4 lakh around the world