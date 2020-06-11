After Harry Potter author JK Rowling's "anti-trans" tweets surfaced, many celebrities including Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular hero in the blockbuster movie franchise, have come out to openly criticize her. Most recently, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the eight-part fantasy film series, has condemned the British author's comments through a series of tweets. Here's more on this.

Controversy Why is Rowling under fire?

Rowling has been under fire since she put a series of tweets where she opined against an article that used the term, "People who menstruate". She added that the concept of biological sex cannot be discarded and that the same is pivotal for people to "meaningfully discuss their lives". Her comments were berated by many fellow users and noted LGBTQ groups and organizations.

Quote It isn't hate to speak the truth, Rowling had said

"If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives," Rowling had tweeted.

Emma Trans people are who they say they are: Emma

Now, voicing support for the trans community, Emma tweeted, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they say they are." "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you," she added.

Twitter Post Here is Emma's tweet

I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Radcliffe Radcliffe also opined against Rowling

Recently, in a lengthy note posted to The Trevor Project, Radcliffe had also opined against Rowling on the matter. "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations," he said, adding, "It's clear that we need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people."

Redmayne 'Fantastic Beasts' star Eddie Redmayne disagreed with Rowling too

Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in Harry Potter spin-off movie series Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, also called out Rowling's tweets. He recently told Variety, "I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid... They (transgender people) simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so."

Twitter Post And so did 'Luna Lovegood' Evanna Lynch

Here are my thoughts. Sending love to all. ❤️💜💗🧡💛💚🤎🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/P30YHfnzBN — Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) June 9, 2020

Defense Meanwhile, Rowling defended her stance in a lengthy essay

Meanwhile, in her defense, Rowling penned a 3,600-word essay, thereby revealing that she has suffered from domestic abuse and sexual assault in the past, experiences that she termed as, "traumatic to revisit and remember." She added that she mentioned her past, "because, like every other human being on this planet, I have a complex backstory, which shapes my fears, my interests and my opinions."

Quote 'I'm interested in freedom of speech and have defended it'