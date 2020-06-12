In his latest endeavor to help the country battle the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has teamed up with the Nashik City Police to launch a centralized online health system for the cops. The initiative will help monitor the health and fitness of the police personnel in a faster and more reliable manner. Here's more on this.

Details How does the online health system work?

As part of the new system, police personnel will be handed smart wrist bands, which will record necessary data. These bands will be synced with a centralized online dashboard, that will display vital information like body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure. In case any member shows signs of infection, they can be isolated from the rest of the force and provided early help.

Quote 'Nashik Police is working to ensure its personnel's safety'

"The Nashik City Police is dedicatedly working towards making sure its personnel are safe and healthy. We have to ensure that our workforce is healthy as they have to be available on ground," said Nashik Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil.

Statement We need to safeguard the frontline workers, Akshay said

Talking about the initiative, Akshay said, "The commitment of our police force is commendable and praiseworthy, and their relentless hard work and bravery is nothing less than heroic. We need to safeguard and protect the frontline workers who are tirelessly working for our safety." "As this situation continues to persist, I believe technology can help us to fight this pandemic more efficiently," he added.

Previous efforts Akshay is actively lending support to India's COVID-19 fight

Previously, Akshay donated Rs. 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation, which looks after the medical needs of cops who are serving the city during the ongoing crisis. Apart from this, he also contributed Rs. 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs. 3 crore to Mumbai's municipal corporation for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

Work On the work front for Akshay