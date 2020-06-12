Last updated on Jun 12 2020, 01:29 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
In his latest endeavor to help the country battle the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has teamed up with the Nashik City Police to launch a centralized online health system for the cops.
The initiative will help monitor the health and fitness of the police personnel in a faster and more reliable manner.
Here's more on this.
As part of the new system, police personnel will be handed smart wrist bands, which will record necessary data.
These bands will be synced with a centralized online dashboard, that will display vital information like body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure.
In case any member shows signs of infection, they can be isolated from the rest of the force and provided early help.
"The Nashik City Police is dedicatedly working towards making sure its personnel are safe and healthy. We have to ensure that our workforce is healthy as they have to be available on ground," said Nashik Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil.
Talking about the initiative, Akshay said, "The commitment of our police force is commendable and praiseworthy, and their relentless hard work and bravery is nothing less than heroic. We need to safeguard and protect the frontline workers who are tirelessly working for our safety."
"As this situation continues to persist, I believe technology can help us to fight this pandemic more efficiently," he added.
Previously, Akshay donated Rs. 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation, which looks after the medical needs of cops who are serving the city during the ongoing crisis.
Apart from this, he also contributed Rs. 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs. 3 crore to Mumbai's municipal corporation for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.
Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in the comedy movie Good Newwz.
He now has an interesting line-up of films. They include Rohit Shetty's cop movie Sooryavanshi, horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, period drama Prithviraj, and Aanand L Rai's romantic film Atrangi Re.
However, all productions and movie releases currently remain stalled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.