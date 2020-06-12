Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his entry into the digital space. The 44-year-old actor's first-ever web series Breathe: Into The Shadows will be out on Amazon Prime Video on July 10. Into The Shadows is a sequel of the 2018 show Breathe, one of Prime Video's initial and most successful Indian original series. Here's more on this.

Quote Abhishek made the announcement on Instagram

Sharing an intriguing first look poster of the new series, Abhishek wrote on Instagram, "She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the first look of Breathe: Into The Shadows. New series, July 10 on Prime Video India (sic)."

Instagram Post Here is Abhishek's post

Show The new season also stars Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Breathe: Into The Shadows has been directed by Mayank Sharma, who also helmed the first season. It has been written by him alongside Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. The new season also stars Nithya Menen and Choked actor Saiyami Kher. Meanwhile, Amit Sadh will be seen reprising his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant in the renewed season.

Statement Here's what Abhishek said about the series

Talking about his digital debut, Abhishek had earlier told PTI, "In Breathe, one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play." "This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film," he added.

Information What was the first season of 'Breathe' all about?

For the unversed, the first season of Prime Video's Breathe revolved around a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase between a charismatic football coach Danny (R Madhavan), who is desperate to save his dying son's life, and Sadh's cop character.

Prime Meanwhile, Prime Video is on a roll